If the Milwaukee Bucks go on to win this season's NBA Championship, the Phoenix Suns will look back at Game 4 and wonder how they let that one slip away. An all-around awful game from Chris Paul and a missed foul call on Devin Booker certainly provide some answers. Now tied at two games apiece, things shift back to Arizona for Game 5. Head coach Monty Williams hopes he can stop the proverbial bleeding, while Coach Bud and the Bucks will try to win their first away game of the Finals. If successful, Giannis and company would then have the opportunity to close things out in Game 6 in front of their home crowd in Milwaukee. The festivities get underway Saturday at 9 PM ET on ABC.