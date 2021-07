More like Teleflubbies: An attempt by the always colorful Teletubbies to promote COVID-19 vaccinations online went horribly awry after fans spotted a major blunder. “We’re all vaxxed! Just in time for a Tubby hot summer. Who’s ready to come out & play?” reads the caption to the public health PSA, which was posted July 7 to the official Twitter account of the “Teletubbies.” Originally aired on the BBC in 1997, the nostalgic kids show — which featured four bombastically hued beings with TVs for tummies — was relaunched in 2015 for a modern audience.