Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, TX

George Conway reacts to new book about Trump administration

Brenham Banner-Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContributing columnist to The Washington Post George Conway reacts to a new book detailing a tense exchange between Donald Trump and Mike Pence.

www.brenhambanner.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Washington
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

New book shows top US generals planned ways to stop Trump in case of coup

The top US military officer, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley, was so shaken that then-President Donald Trump and his allies might attempt a coup after the November election that Milley and other top officials informally planned for different ways to stop Trump, according to excerpts of an upcoming book obtained by CNN. CNN’s Jamie Gangel has more.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump said whoever 'leaked' info on his White House bunker stay should be 'executed,' new book claims

Washington (CNN) — Then-President Donald Trump told a number of his advisers in 2020 that whoever leaked information about his stay in the White House bunker in May of that year had committed treason and should be executed for sharing details about the episode with members of the press, according to excerpts of a new book, obtained by CNN, from Wall Street Journal reporter Michael Bender.
POTUSMSNBC

Michael Bender on his new book: Inside the 'chaos' of the Trump presidency

In his new book, "Frankly We Did Win This Election," Michael Bender describes the chaos inside the Trump administration. “They feared for the safety of the country and the future of this country because they thought this president was dangerous for the nation,” says Bender on the people working beside Trump. July 13, 2021.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

New Woodward book to cover last days of Trump presidency

(CNN) — Legendary investigative journalist Bob Woodward has already covered fear and rage within the Trump White House, and soon, he will release a third book on Donald Trump's final days in office. The title of the book has not yet been announced, but CNN has learned that it will...
POTUSThe Guardian

‘A madman with millions of followers’: what the new Trump books tell us

This week, the Guardian reported that what are assessed to be leaked Kremlin documents describe Donald Trump as an “impulsive, mentally unstable and unbalanced individual”. Vladimir Putin, the documents say, therefore decided to assist Trump’s rise to power in 2016 as a way to weaken America. Five years on, as...
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

6 Bombshells From New Trump Book: From Coup Threat To Calling Angela Merkel A 'Kraut'

New details about former President Donald Trump's explosive reaction to his electoral loss in 2020 and its aftermath — including advisors telling him to declare victory anyway and military leaders fearing a coup — have begun to leak from a forthcoming book by Washington Post reporters Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker — here are the six most shocking revelations.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The real reason Trump keeps telling the Big Lie

(CNN) — One by one, new excerpts of books about the end of Donald Trump's presidency are bringing to light appalling reports on his final year in office. In "I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump's Catastrophic Final Year," Carol Loennig and Philip Rucker show how the nation's top military leaders were poised to thwart a coup, had Trump or his allies attempted one. In "Landslide," Michael Wolff writes that as late as the morning of January 6, Trump and his former lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, may have believed the election wasn't over. And in "Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost," Michael C. Bender depicts Trump shouting "treason!" and saying those who leaked the story about his family taking cover in the White House bunker during Black Lives Matter protests should be "executed." (Trump has already denied much of the reporting in the new books.)
POTUSFox News

Hannity reacts to Trump's Big Tech lawsuit

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
POTUSCNN

Trump's new threat

(CNN) — "Is it going to be OK?" President Joe Biden said this week that European leaders kept asking that question during his recent foreign trip as they struggle to overcome their fears for US democracy following the Trump years. The evidence of recent days is that things are very far from OK.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The single most revealing fact in the new Trump books

There are all sorts of explosive new revelations in the three new books detailing the final months and days of Donald Trump's car-crash presidency. But the most revealing part of all three has nothing to do with their contents. It's that, for each book, the former President sat for extended interviews with the authors.

Comments / 0

Community Policy