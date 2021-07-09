Cancel
Pennsylvania State

July 9 COVID-19 Update: Montgomery County Reports Almost 50 New Cases; PA Reports Over 11.7 Million Vaccinations To Date

Montgomery County reported 44 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the last seven days (June 30-July 6th) bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 59,272 countywide since March 7, 2020.

There are currently 15 people hospitalized in Montgomery County hospitals due to severe COVID-19 symptoms. Of those COVID-19 patients, 1 is on a ventilator.

There are zero new COVID-19 deaths reported in Montgomery County since June 30th, 2021. The current total deaths are numbered at 1,332 in Montgomery County, since March 7, 2020.

Find the Cases and Deaths by Municipality here.

Vaccine Information

  • The COVID-19 vaccine is available for everyone age 16 and over who lives or works in Montgomery County, as well as the Pfizer vaccine for teens aged 12-15.
  • Anyone under the age of 18 attending a COVID-19 vaccination clinic must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. 
  • To register for an appointment, visit here.
  • Weekly schedule is also noted under this link.
  • Residents are encouraged to check the county’s frequently asked questions webpage on the COVID-19 vaccine, which is being updated weekly.  
  • Call: 833-875-3967, Monday – Saturday (8:00am – 8:00pm)

In Montgomery County, 6,318,124 people have been partially vaccinated, and 5,456,210 have been fully vaccinated.

In Pennsylvania, approximately 11,774,334 total vaccines have been administered.

Neighboring Counties
The following is an update in COVID-19 data from Montgomery County’s neighboring counties, as provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

As of July 7, 2021:

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsBerks County48,4981,042Bucks County60,8771,329Chester County40,827824Delaware County52,4511,413Lehigh County39,889863Philadelphia County150,0373,762

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Update:
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 186 new positive cases of COVID-19 over the last week, bringing the statewide total to 1,213,321 cases.

There are 292 people currently hospitalized due to severe COVID-19 symptoms, with 58 of those people in intensive care.

There were 10 new COVID-19 deaths reported across the State over the weekend, bringing the State’s total death registry to 27,718.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

  • According to the CDC, as of Tuesday, July 6, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 63.3% of its entire population, and the state ranks 9th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.
  • According to the CDC, as of Tuesday, July 6, 60.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated while 76% have received their first dose.  
  • According to the CDC, as of Tuesday, July 6, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

  • Vaccine providers have administered 11,774,334 total vaccine doses as of Wednesday, July 7.
    • First/single doses:  6,766,707 administered
    • Second doses:  5,007,627 administered
  • 5,456,210 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 13,600 people per day receiving vaccinations.
  • 1,310,497 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule, and regulations, including healthcare, local business, and workplace guidance.

For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated, are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public.



Stay well:

  • Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
  • Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
  • Clean surfaces frequently.
  • Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.
  • If you must go out, please wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.

COVID-19 Testing in Montgomery County:

  • Montgomery County’s testing sites are by appointment only.
  • Register online or call 610-970-2937, and are self-administered.
  • Additional testing sites, many of which operate over the weekend, can be found here.

