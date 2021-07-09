Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

‘Genshin Impact’ Reveals 9 Inazuma Characters, Update 2.0 Landmarks And Gift Codes

By Paul Tassi
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Genshin Impact has just aired its livestream revealing its most significant addition to the game since launch, which will arrive close to a year after its release last fall. That would be the expansion into a new zone, Inazuma, home of the Electro Archon Baal, and we got our first official look at what that’s going to contain, outside of an endless stream of leaks and teases we’ve gotten so far.

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Forbes

Forbes

247K+
Followers
59K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ayaka
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landmarks#Genshin Impact#The Gift Codes#Ls6t4l9zz7th Primo#Traveler#Studio Ghibli#Ruin Sentinels#Fatui
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
PlayStation
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Instagram
Related
ComicsSiliconera

Here’s the Inazuma Raiden Shogun Voice Actress in Genshin Impact

MiHoYo revealed the voice actress for the Raiden Shogun, whose name is Baal, in the Genshin Impact Inazuma region. It turns out it is a rather famous performer. Miyuki Sawashiro will play the role in the game. The English voice actress hasn’t officially been confirmed yet, though you can hear her in the version 2.0 Inazuma trailer.
Video Gamesotakustudy.com

Genshin Impact 2.0 Update Due This Month, Introduces Full Cross-Platform Support

Those who have been waiting the greater part of a year for the chance to sink their teeth into a sizable chunk of new Genshin Impact content need wait only a few days more. Developer MiHoYo has this morning confirmed that Version 2.0 of their open-world action-platformer will be going live on North American, European and Asian servers from 21 July 2021. This update is titled “The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia”, and will introduce the new region of Inazuma, new story events and characters, and full cross-platform support between the PC, Android, iOS, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Genshin Impact gets cross-progression with 2.0 update later in July

Genshin Impact gets cross-progression with the 2.0 update on 21st July, developer miHoYo has announced. That's cross-progression across all versions of the hit free-to-play open-world action RPG: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC and mobile. miHoYo said the 2.0 update, dubbed The Immovable God and Eternal Euthymia, also adds "more refined"...
Video GamesPosted by
ClutchPoints

Genshin Impact 2.0 new characters: A closer look at Baal, Thoma, Sara

Inazuma is coming soon, along with a completely new storyline taking place far from our usual Mondstadt and Liyue. Three new playable characters will be arriving in Genshin Impact Version 2.0: Kamisato Ayaka, Yoimiya, and Sayu. However, miHoYo also introduced a whole new cast of key characters who will take part in the new story quests. These characters may also soon be playable in subsequent updates.
Video Gamespsu.com

Genshin Impact 2.0 Preview Date Confirmed

Genshin Impact 2.0 is set to release soon, and a preview event for the biggest update to miHoYo’s live service hit yet has just been confirmed to be on July 9, 2021 at 8am ET / 5am PT / 1pm BT. This falls perfectly in line with recent rumours regarding...
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Genshin Impact’s Inazuma region, Ayaka, and more unveiled for version 2.0

Today is quite special for developer miHoYo. It marks the official reveal of Genshin Impact‘s version 2.0, one that introduces the massive Inazuma region, as well as new characters like Ayaka and Sayu. Although many players have known about these details given official tweets and unofficial leaks, it’s great to see a glimpse from the perspective of developers.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Genshin Impact Version 2.0 livestream announced

As Version 1.6 of Genshin Impact and the Summer Archipelago wraps up, MiHoYo revealed the time and date for its Version 2.0 livestream. MiHoYo always holds a live stream before each major update, teasing players on what to expect in the future. From what it sounds like, Version 2.0 is going to be one of the largest updates to date.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Genshin Impact 1.7 Inazuma Map and Overworld Leaks

Hello Travelers, today we have some wonderful new Genshin Impact leaks featuring some more detailed map leaks. We also have a gameplay showcase of Ayaka fighting some new Inazuman enemies, and some playtests for Ayaka and Yoimiya. As usual with leaks, take all of this with a grain of salt.
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

Genshin Impact’s upcoming 2.0 update will introduce a new zone

Genshin Impact will head straight to 2.0, even if the current version is 1.6. Apparently, miHoYo is ready for a major expansion, which is going to add a new zone consisting of three islands. This zone will be full of new NPCs and exciting activities that will be responsible for the loot table. The announcement for Genshin Impact 2.0 and its contents arrived today in a Chinese trailer. The English version usually arrives a couple of hours later.
Video GamesPosted by
FanSided

Genshin Impact 2.0 Impressions: 5 biggest takeaways

Genshin Impact’s much awaited version 2.0 is on the horizon, and miHoYo did not hold back this time. There’s tons of new items, places to explore and characters in Inazuma, along with some great quality of life and gameplay improvements. Here are the five biggest takeaways from the Genshin Impact 2.0 reveal and what they could mean for the future of the game.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Genshin Impact 2.0 Reveals Livestream Rumored to Have Cross-Saves This Week

The next big update for the free-to-play gacha RPG Genshin Impact is coming, and we’re rumored to be learning all about it this week. This information comes from reliable Genshin leaker Sukuna, which claims the Genshin Impact Version 2.0 Special Program will take place on July 9 at 5 a.m. PT and will last about an hour.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Genshin Impact 2.0: Everything we know

It's official: Genshin Impact 2.0 is right around the corner, finally letting us visit Inazuma, the realm of the Electro Archon. Just as Mondstadt is inspired by Germany, and Liyue, China, Inazuma is a chain of islands based around Japanese culture. It's filled with tea houses, shrines, wandering ronin, and more cherry blossoms than you can count. They even have a Shogun.

Comments / 0

Community Policy