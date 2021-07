Jul. 14—Music can come from pure moments of profound happiness, and sometimes it can be a therapeutic tool that becomes a conjugate to a stronger sense of self. "Going through a breakup changed my trajectory in life and where I thought I was going to be right now," Chippewa Valley musician Scott Hayden said. "It made me feel like I had no other choice. I had to finish these songs, maybe just to prove to myself that I could do it, but I had to complete this project. I needed it."