Toronto, June 15, 2021––Coinchange is diversifying its portfolio of offerings with a move into the DeFi space. The High-Yield Account will provide all users with returns of up to 25% per annum on their USDC balances. This unique opportunity is paired alongside Coinchange’s existing fiat gateways and crypto brokerage, which will allow users to buy and sell BTC, ETH, USDC and USDT with 0% trading fees for a limited time.