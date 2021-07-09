Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

County fairs ready to shine in rural communities

By Writers
High Plains Journal
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople in many parts of the High Plains are seeing a return to live events, and one of the signatures—county fairs—will be welcomed with open arms. To the credit of 4-H and FFA organizations, county agents and many others, a year ago fairs were conducted as “closed” events so youth could continue to experience the benefit of competition against peers. Competition helps improve the entrant and also teaches the importance of integrity, grace and diplomacy.

www.hpj.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Rural Communities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
Related
Union County, SDleadercourier-times.com

Attend the Union County Fair

Make plans now to attend the Union County Fair Aug. 5-7 at the fairgrounds in Alcester. We are celebrating the 90th anniversary. Many of our local 4-H’ers will have projects on display during the fair. Project areas include home environment, electric, health, photography, computers, foods, horticulture, first aid, clothing, wood science, welding science, hobbies and collections, aerospace and rocketry, child development, self determined, educational displays and posters. Livestock exhibits include rabbits, cat, beef, sheep, swine, goat and dairy.
Trumbull County, OHWarren Tribune Chronicle

Fair brings county together

Even as a farm kid, there was something magical about waking up early in the morning during Trumbull County Fair week. The mooing cows insistently demanding milking and breakfast, followed by the numerous pitches of roosters crowing their good mornings, goats bleating, and the rumblings of trucks and voices all combined to create an atmosphere that was akin to Christmas.
Park County, COPark County Republican & Fairplay Flume

Anticipation building for County Fair

Throughout its storied, 101-year history, the Park County Fair has been a highly-anticipated, well-attended and locally revered event. After all, we’re talking about leisurely mid-summer days in Fairplay, quality entertainment every evening, more food and vendors than a person could shake a stick at, a professional rodeo, barrel racing at highly competitive adult and junior levels, a Barn Dance, a pancake breakfast and the best darn Junior Livestock Show and Auction west of the Mississippi.
Monroe County, ILrepublictimes.net

It’s county fair time

With last year’s event canceled due to COVID-19, Monroe County Fair Association President Don Schrader is proud to proclaim this year’s fair will be business as usual. “Naturally last year we had no fair, but we were able to put a fair together this year with all the old favorite events that you were used to seeing two years ago,” Schrader said.
Agriculturelmgraphic.com

New USDA grant funds available for rural communities

Nathan Beacom, senior policy associate Center for Rural AffairS — This summer, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has begun accepting applications for two important programs for rural development. The first is the Rural Placemaking Innovation Challenge (RPIC), which has seen a $2 million increase in funding after its initial...
hngnews.com

Dane County Fair returns

The 2021 Dane County Fair runs July 15-18 at the Alliant Energy Center, with nightly concerts, daily family entertainment with Lady Houdini and KidBuck$ Game Show, and animals and youth projects. The Fair goes into full swing on Thursday, July 15, when the theme is Hometown Hero Day. Admission is...
Boonville, NYRomesentinel.com

Fun and safety at the county fair

It’s that time of year. The 133rd Boonville-Oneida County Fair will be held on July 27-Aug. 1. While many fairs are getting mostly back to normal this year, it’s a good opportunity for a reminder to be considerate of other fairgoers, in several aspects:. • COVID-19 is down, but it’s...
Sanford, NCPosted by
The Sanford Herald

Community resource fair rescheduled

The “Stronger Together” Community Resource Fair is set for Saturday after being rescheduled due to weather. The fair is designed to help people connect with and learn about community resources that help prevent juvenile crime. Organized by community activist Pam Glover, the fair is free and open to all ages.
Henry County, INCourier-Times

Let the fair begin! Henry County 4-H recognizes accomplishments, readies for shows

The 2021 Henry County 4-H Fair has now been underway for about a week. The main festivities officially started Saturday night with the annual kick-off ceremony. “On behalf of the Henry County Extension office and 4-H Association, I am excited to welcome all of you to the opening of the 2021 Henry County 4-H Fair,” said Kelsey Meyers, Extension Health and Human Sciences and 4-H Educator. “It is wonderful to see all of you here. We especially want to welcome our 10 year & Senior 4-H members and their families and look forward to the Fashion Revue portion later in the program.
Lawrence County, OHIronton Tribune

Lawrence County Fair continues

8 a.m. – 4-H and FFA market rabbit showmanship, followed by breeding rabbits. 6 p.m. – 4-H beef breeding, 4-H market feeder, 4-H and FFA market steer show and beef showmanship (Livestock sale drop-slips due for market steers one hour after the conclusion of the market steer showmanship) 7 p.m....
Anderson County, TNWYSH AM 1380

2nd Annual Anderson County Community Resource Fair set for August 15th

(Submitted) Please join us for the 2nd Annual Anderson County Community Resource Fair Sunday, August 15th, from 12:00-2:30 p.m. in the Family Life Center Gymnasium of First Baptist Church of Clinton, TN (230 N. Charles G. Seivers Blvd, Clinton, TN 37716)! Learn about Anderson County’s benevolent resources, how to better refer friends in need of services, and how to partner together for the betterment of our community. The theme of the event is “The More You Know, the More Love You Show”, highlighting the idea that our ability to help our neighbors in need is limited by our knowledge of community resources. Are you “#InTheKnow”? Helping agencies and church ministries will set up tables with information, handouts, and freebies. Free lunch (Hamburgers, hot dogs, etc.) and children’s activities will also be provided. The event is free of charge and open to the public.
Cass County, ILJacksonville Journal Courier

Cass County fair begins

VIRGINIA — The 73rd Cass County fair has arrived. The fair is back after being cancelled last year due to restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic. The fair is now getting back to normal, said Dustin Fritsche, Cass County Fair board member. Fritsche said the fair board had two sets of...
Taylor County, WVWVNews

Taylor County (West Virginia) Fair is back for the community center this summer

GRAFTON W.Va. (WV News) — Taylor County Fair officials say the annual event is back this summer to give the community members festivities that are both fun and educational. The fair is open at 5 p.m. to-10 p.m. on July 28, 29, and 30 and noon-11 p.m. on July 31 at the Taylor County Fair grounds in Grafton. Admission is $10 and includes access to all rides and entertainment features.
Charitiestrinityjournal.com

Community foundations bridging gaps in rural technology access

Broadband internet access remains out of reach for many. But during the past 16 months, the Humboldt Area Foundation and the Wild Rivers Community Foundation have been supporting tech access throughout the region with more than $623,000 in technology grants from the foundations’ COVID-19 Regional Response Fund. Getting more folks...
Cattaraugus County, NYObserver

Cattaraugus County Fair readies for return

With COVID-related restrictions easing across New York, many have set sights on a familiar summertime staple: County fairs. With the lack of fairs last year during the pandemic, the ability to have them again this year is one of the many hopeful signs that the pandemic is slowly coming to its end. The Chautauqua County Fair is the main exception, having to be canceled again this year due to the lack of instruction from the state, though 4-H organizers have planned an “Un-Fair” later this month.
Christian County, ILBreeze-Courier

Get ready for the 97th annual Christian County Fair

Get ready to get ready! The Christian County Fair is back and better than ever! The 97th annual Agricultural Fair begins Tuesday July 20, and has an action packed schedule that is sure to attract all ages. There is free admission to the fair, free parking and thrilling carnival rides....
AgriculturePosted by
pymnts

The County Fair Makes A Comeback

Though the technical start of summer begins in late June, for many Americans the official start of the hot season kicks off with the Fourth of July. Fireworks, pool parties, backyard barbecues and all manner of outdoor fun are beginning to refill our barren calendars again including the re-emergence of one of the more classic of them all: the county fair.

Comments / 0

Community Policy