County fairs ready to shine in rural communities
People in many parts of the High Plains are seeing a return to live events, and one of the signatures—county fairs—will be welcomed with open arms. To the credit of 4-H and FFA organizations, county agents and many others, a year ago fairs were conducted as “closed” events so youth could continue to experience the benefit of competition against peers. Competition helps improve the entrant and also teaches the importance of integrity, grace and diplomacy.www.hpj.com
Comments / 0