Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Key player in German cum-ex tax fraud arrested in Switzerland – prosecutor

By Syndicated Content
wtaq.com
 10 days ago

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Hanno Berger, a German who is accused of playing a key role in a years-long tax fraud, has been arrested in Switzerland where he had been living in exile, a spokesman for prosecutors in Frankfurt said on Friday. The scandal, known as cum-ex, is Germany’s biggest post-war...

wtaq.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Fraud#Frankfurt#Reuters#Swiss
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Place
Europe
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Related
Public SafetyLaw.com

Europe’s Cum-Ex Scandal: What To Expect When U.S. Authorities Join the Party

The recent announcement that a former banker at M.M. Warburg & Co. was sentenced to 5.5 years in prison by a German court for participating in a nine-figure “cum-ex” scheme marks the latest development in regulators’ efforts to crack down on those who employed the controversial dividend arbitrage trading strategy. Karin Matussek, “A Banker’s Long Prison Sentence Puts Industry on Alert,” Bloomberg Law News (June 2, 2021). Allegedly responsible for at least $60 billion in lost tax revenue for treasuries in Germany, France, Denmark and elsewhere, the Cum-Ex Scandal—also called the German Dividend Tax Scandal—has been labelled a massive tax fraud and the “robbery of the century.” Alex Simpson, “The robbery of the century: the cum-ex trading scandal and why it matters,” The Conversation (Nov. 13, 2019). Since 2017, investigations have been launched against nearly 800 individuals—traders, bankers, lawyers—along with their employers. Hundreds of millions of dollars in fines have been levied against financial institutions who engaged in the strategy and several criminal trials are currently pending.
Public Healthwtaq.com

Russia reports record daily COVID-19 deaths, over 24,000 cases

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia on Tuesday reported 780 coronavirus-related deaths, the most confirmed in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic, as well as 24,702 new cases nationwide. Russia is in the grips of a surge in cases that authorities have blamed on the contagious Delta variant and...
Worldwtaq.com

Germany calls on China to allow further investigations into COVID origins

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Health Minister Jens Spahn called on China to make it possible for investigations into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic to continue, saying more information was needed. Speaking during a visit to the World Health Organization headquarters in Geneva on Thursday, Spahn also announced a 260...
Environment95.5 FM WIFC

German interior minister rejects criticism over lack of flood warnings

STEINBACHTAL DAM, Germany (Reuters) – German interior minister Horst Seehofer rejected criticism that the government had failed to warn the population of last week’s deadly floods, which killed more than 160 people in Germany alone, saying that flood warnings were up to local authorities. “It would be completely inconceivable for...
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

'Disaster tourists' taking pictures of floods that have killed at least 160 in Germany and Belgium are told to stay away by fuming officials as Dutch rescuers complain gawpers have stolen their bikes

Police in Germany and Belgium have told 'disaster tourists' coming to take pictures of devastating floods that has killed more than 160 people to stay away because they are hampering rescue efforts. Cops in the hard-hit region of Euskirchen, western Germany, warned people flying photography drones over badly flooded areas...
ChinaPosted by
UPI News

German academic arrested for suspected spying for China

July 6 (UPI) -- The owner of a German think tank, only known as Klaus L, will appear before a Munich court Tuesday on charges of spying for China. He's been accused of passing confidential German government documents to the Chinese secret service, according to Politico. The accused man was...
Environmentwincountry.com

Factbox: Western German floods could prove pricey for insurers

MUNICH (Reuters) – The devastating floods in western Germany this week could become one of the most expensive natural catastrophes in the country in the past 20 years, past industry data shows. German insurance industry association GDV plans to give its first estimate of the damage next week. The overall...
World104.1 WIKY

German police arrest hundreds in EncroChat crime crackdown

BERLIN (Reuters) – German police have arrested more than 750 people and seized a large haul of weapons and drugs after infiltrating a communications service used by criminals, authorities said on Tuesday. The Federal Criminal Office BKA said the arrests were made possible by police cracking the encryption used by...
Europewtaq.com

Spain demands immediate release of ABC reporter detained in Cuba

MADRID (Reuters) -Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares called on Cuba on Tuesday to immediately release Camila Acosta, a journalist detained in Havana on Monday after covering civil unrest in the country for Spanish newspaper ABC. “Spain defends the right to demonstrate freely and peacefully and asks the Cuban authorities...
Environment101 WIXX

Bavaria hit by floods as German death toll climbs to 156

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Flash floods hit southern Germany on Sunday, killing at least one person and adding to the devastation after flooding in the country this week that killed more than 150 people. The Berchtesgadener Land district in Bavaria, which borders Austria, became the latest region to be hit by...
Politicswtaq.com

Russia bans investigative news outlet ‘Proekt’ on national security grounds

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia declared the “Proekt” investigative news outlet an “undesirable” organisation on national security grounds on Thursday, banning its activities in the latest blow against media who look into areas the authorities say are off limits. The move, part of a wider crackdown ahead of parliamentary elections in...
Politicswtaq.com

Ukraine president to appeal court verdict on Constitutional Court head – Interfax

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will appeal the decision of the Supreme Court that overturned his decree dismissing the head of the Constitutional Court, Oleksandr Tupytskyi, Interfax-Ukraine said on Wednesday citing Zelenskiy’s office adviser. Zelenskiy in March dismissed Tupytskyi, who has opposed some anti-corruption reforms, calling his actions...
Public Healthwtaq.com

Italy reports three coronavirus deaths on Sunday, 3,127 cases

ROME (Reuters) – Italy reported just three coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday against 13 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections edged up to 3,127 from 3,121. Italy has registered 127,867 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy