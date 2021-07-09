Key player in German cum-ex tax fraud arrested in Switzerland – prosecutor

The recent announcement that a former banker at M.M. Warburg & Co. was sentenced to 5.5 years in prison by a German court for participating in a nine-figure “cum-ex” scheme marks the latest development in regulators’ efforts to crack down on those who employed the controversial dividend arbitrage trading strategy. Karin Matussek, “A Banker’s Long Prison Sentence Puts Industry on Alert,” Bloomberg Law News (June 2, 2021). Allegedly responsible for at least $60 billion in lost tax revenue for treasuries in Germany, France, Denmark and elsewhere, the Cum-Ex Scandal—also called the German Dividend Tax Scandal—has been labelled a massive tax fraud and the “robbery of the century.” Alex Simpson, “The robbery of the century: the cum-ex trading scandal and why it matters,” The Conversation (Nov. 13, 2019). Since 2017, investigations have been launched against nearly 800 individuals—traders, bankers, lawyers—along with their employers. Hundreds of millions of dollars in fines have been levied against financial institutions who engaged in the strategy and several criminal trials are currently pending.