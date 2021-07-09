Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Late Egyptian leader Anwar Sadat’s widow dies at age 88 – presidency

By Syndicated Content
wtaq.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAIRO (Reuters) – Jehan Sadat, the widow of late Egyptian president Anwar Sadat, has died at age 88, the presidency said on Friday. Sadat, who spent a decade as the country’s first lady, was born in 1933, and had four children following her marriage to Anwar Sadat in 1949. Following...

wtaq.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anwar Sadat
Person
Jehan Sadat
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Egyptian#War#Widow#Reuters#Cairo University#Red Crescent Society
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
Country
Egypt
Related
Middle EastBBC

Jehan Sadat: Egypt's first lady who transformed women's rights

Jehan Sadat was sitting in the stands, just a few metres away from her husband, when gunmen opened fire at a military parade in Cairo. Her life partner, Anwar - then president of Egypt - was hit by several bullets and died two hours later in hospital. It was 6 October 1981, and Jehan's decade-long spell as Egypt's first lady came to an abrupt halt.
AdvocacyMinneapolis Star Tribune

Egypt lets journalists, activists go after US concerns

CAIRO — Egyptian authorities released three activists and three journalists Sunday after months in pre-trial detention, officials and lawyers said. The releases came after U.S. officials, among others, expressed concern over the arrests and harassment of rights advocates and critics of President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi's government. State security prosecutors ordered...
Advocacy104.1 WIKY

Egypt frees several prominent activists ahead of Eid al-Adha

CAIRO (Reuters) – Several prominent Egyptian activists and journalists were released from custody on Sunday following months of detention on charges including joining or aiding a terrorist group and spreading false news, lawyers representing them said. Egyptian authorities have in recent months released detainees ahead of major Muslim holidays. Sunday’s...
AdvocacyBBC

Esraa Abdel Fattah: Egyptian activist released from prison

Esraa Abdel Fattah, one of the most prominent faces of the 2011 revolution in Egypt, has been released from jail. The 43-year-old activist and journalist had spent almost two years in detention after being arrested in October 2019. She had been charged with "spreading false news" and collaborating with a...
PoliticsPosted by
AFP

Widow of Haiti's slain leader speaks as political intrigue swirls

The widow of slain Haitian leader Jovenel Moise, who was critically wounded in the attack that claimed his life, on Saturday issued her first public remarks since the assault, calling on the nation not to "lose its way." Martine Moise's comments came three days after she was airlifted to a Miami hospital for treatment of grave wounds suffered early Wednesday when gunmen stormed the family home in the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince. They also come as the impoverished Caribbean nation reels from the slaying of its leader, with no clear succession plan on the horizon. "I am alive, thanks to God," Martine Moise said in an audio message in Creole that was posted on her official Twitter account, and verified as authentic to AFP by Haiti's minister of culture and communications, Pradel Henriquez.
WorldThe Guardian

Daughter of Afghan envoy abducted and ‘severely tortured’ in Pakistan

The daughter of Afghanistan’s ambassador to Pakistan was abducted in the middle of the Pakistani capital of Islamabad, held for several hours and brutally attacked, officials in both countries said on Saturday. No one has been arrested in connection with Friday’s assault on Silsila Alikhil, 26. The Afghan foreign ministry...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Just when you thought this government couldn’t go any lower, along comes the Nationality and Borders Bill

It was in the aftermath of the Second World War, as the full horrors of the bloodshed emerged, that countries came together to ensure that there would be international protection for those who suffered persecution.This led to the creation of the Refugee Convention in 1951. While it was signed under the postwar Labour government, led Clement Attlee, the document became one of the foundation stones upon which all postwar British governments have stood.When I wrote a biography of Attlee, I never thought any government would stand outside that fine British tradition. It is to the Conservatives’ shame that the United...
PoliticsPosted by
UPI News

Iranian regime erupts in fury at Slovenian prime minister's speech

July 19 (UPI) -- An angry row has broken out between the European Union and the Iranian regime following an explosive statement by Janez Janša, the prime minister of Slovenia. Janša was addressing the three-day Free Iran World Summit organized by the key Iranian opposition movement, the National Council of...
Politicswhtc.com

Rival Haitian leaders battle for power after president’s assassination

PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) – A power struggle is brewing in Haiti as the man appointed prime minister shortly before the assassination of Haiti’s president this week said he – not the acting premier – should lead the Caribbean nation and was forming a government to that effect. Ariel Henry, a neurosurgeon...
Reading, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Local Haitian community leader reacts to president's assassination

READING, Pa. – The local Haitian community is reacting to the death of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, as Haitian authorities say they've arrested two "presumed assassins." "It's just sad to see, living in the 21st century, to hear about a president dying at their home," said Chaplain James Civil of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy