Exclusive: South Africa's Sun International secures easier loan terms to weather COVID hit – sources

 10 days ago

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – Sun International has agreed easier borrowing terms with its lenders, two sources told Reuters, giving South Africa's biggest casino firm a year of financial breathing space as a third wave of COVID-19 crashes over the tourism industry. The deal with Standard Bank, Absa Group and Nedbank essentially...

Industrymining.com

Assmang calls force majeure on manganese alloys in South Africa

Assmang Proprietary Ltd. issued a notice of force majeure on manganese alloys production from its facilities in KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa, according to an email from Rorie Wilson, an alternate director at the company. The mining company declared force majeure to customers last week due to civil unrest in South...
Public HealthInternational Business Times

South Africa Tourism On Edge With Double Impact Of Virus, Riots

Graced with rolling vineyards, bountiful big game, the iconic Table Mountain, endless sandy beaches and vast cultural riches, South Africa would have expected to cash in on a post-virus travel boom. But a week of violent rioting and looting risks deterring foreign visitors and hammering hopes of recovery, the industry...
Worldhospitalitynet.org

HVS Monday Musings: Sri Lanka Tourism – Achieving The Next Growth Frontier

Sri Lanka’s tourism sector has become a mainstay of the economic development in the country in the past decade, contributing over 10% to the country’s GDP and 11% of the total employment in 2019 as per WTTC. Having realized the potential of the tourism sector as a chief economic propellant, the Sri Lankan government, over the past several years, has focused on facilitating its growth through effective policy measures and massive infrastructure development. For instance, upgrading the Colombo airport is a major step to improving infrastructure that has helped increase the number of flights into the country. Hotel development in the country has also seen significant growth from 113 classified hotels with 9,377 rooms in 2010 to 156 classified hotels with 14,232 rooms in 2020, as per the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA).
AfricaPosted by
Daily Herald

EXPLAINER: What caused South Africa's week of rioting?

JOHANNESBURG -- South Africa has been rocked by the worst violence since the nation achieved democracy in 1994. Here is a closer look at the unrest. The unrest began on July 8 when former President Jacob Zuma started serving a 15-month prison sentence for contempt of court. Supporters in his home province of KwaZulu-Natal set up roadblocks on major highways and burned about 20 trucks. The protests closed the N3 and N2 highways, which link the Indian Ocean ports of Durban and Richard's Bay to the industrial hub of Johannesburg and to Cape Town.
AfricaArkansas Online

Protests targeted in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG -- Standing at the entrance to a looted mall and surrounded by soldiers, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa vowed Friday to restore order to the country after a week of violence set off by the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma. Visiting the port city of Durban in hard-hit...
Economyjust-food.com

Tiger Brands hit by South Africa unrest

Tiger Brands, one of South Africa’s largest food companies, has warned of a “material” impact on its operations from the civil unrest rocking the country. In a stock-exchange filing, Tiger Brands said the unrest in parts of South Africa, which has included vandalism and looting, had prompted it to “temporarily close all our operations” in Kwa-Zulu Natal, one of the two main flashpoint provinces.
Public Health94.3 Jack FM

AIIB gives $500 million loan for Indonesia’s coronavirus response

JAKARTA (Reuters) – The Beijing-based Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has approved a $500 million loan for Indonesia to support its COVID-19 response, the bank said in a statement on Thursday. The AIIB has provided two earlier loans to Indonesia for its coronavirus response, bringing to $1.5 billion the total...
Public HealthPosted by
Fortune

Hungry, unemployed, and without hope: How corruption and COVID launched South Africa’s riots

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Days of riots and looting in parts of South Africa have killed dozens of people and seen hundreds of shopping malls ransacked. Food shortages loom, COVID vaccinations have been disrupted, and the refinery that supplies a third of the country’s oil supply has been shut. There have been spasms of unrest in South Africa in the 27 years since its democratic transformation, but nothing remotely on this scale.
Grocery & Supermaketgo955.com

South Africa unrest hits farming, threatens food supply

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South African farmers have been hit by days of unrest and looting as trucks carrying produce are prevented from delivering to markets, threatening food supplies, industry officials said. Crowds have this week clashed with police and ransacked shopping malls, with dozens reported killed as grievances unleashed by...
Public HealthPosted by
The Conversation Africa

Spike in COVID-19 cases points to gaps in South Africa’s response

The numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths in South Africa have increased exponentially over the past 12 months. At the beginning of July 2020 the country had 168,000 cases of COVID-19 and 2,844 deaths. A year later, at the start of July 2021, there were over two million confirmed cases and more than 61,000 deaths. These numbers are only a snapshot of the kind of pressure South Africa’s healthcare system is under. On the one hand, the country needs to drastically increase the number of frontline health workers. And on the other hand, there’s not enough money, according to acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, to employ medical interns, or even extra medical staff. Laetitia Rispel chaired the ministerial task team responsible for the development of the 2030 National Human Resources for Health Strategy. She spoke to The Conversation Africa’s Ina Skosana about the country’s COVID-19 response.
Africainvesting.com

Ramaphosa to visit worst-hit province as South Africa violence eases

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was due to visit KwaZulu-Natal province - one of the flashpoints of a spasm of violence and heartland of support for his predecessor Jacob Zuma - on Friday as the unrest appeared to abating. Some companies worked to restart operations after days...
Real Estatedwell.com

A Grand Seaside Estate Hits the Market at $2.2M in South Africa

Spanning over 21,000 square feet, the property soaks up sweeping seaside vistas with floor-to-ceiling windows. 7 Townsend Road, Ballito in Kwazulu-Natal, South Africa, is currently listed for $2,161,996 (R31 000 000 ZAR) by Sotheby’s International Realty South Africa. Oftentimes referred to as "The Jewel in the Crown," this contemporary compound...
Politicstucsonpost.com

South Africa President to Rally Base as Riot Cleanup Goes On

SOWETO - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was due to join post-riot clean-up efforts on Sunday as his government warned against vigilantism and sought to avert racial conflict following the unrest. The country was gripped by more than a week of chaos that claimed more than 200 lives as looters...
Georgia StateFrankfort Times

Georgia rugby coach hospitalized with COVID in South Africa

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — The Georgia national rugby coach was in serious condition in the hospital in South Africa on Saturday after contracting COVID-19 during a series organized to help the world champion Springboks prepare for the British and Irish Lions tour. Levan Maisashvili has “serious lung damage...

