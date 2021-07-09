Elle Winter’s Sleek New Single “Candy” Should Be the Song of the Summer
Sassy, sweet, and everything in between – Elle Winter’s new single is (tooth) achingly irresistible and remarkably precocious. How many songs are named or reference “Candy”? There’s Mandy Moore’s sickly sweet debut single, of course. Our friend Yungblud had a single last year titled “cotton candy” that everyone adores. Madonna’s “Candy Perfume Girl” was a staple music video on MTV in the late nineties before the music aspect of the network was phased out. We can’t leave out one of the most famed one hit wonders, “I Want Candy,” by Bow Wow Wow.www.theaquarian.com
