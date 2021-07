Food lovers have another reason to visit Walt Disney World: they’ve added another food festival taking place this summer. Bonus: You won’t need a park ticket. The Flavors of Florida food festival at Disney Springs celebrates the best the state has to offer. The foodie festival runs from July 6 through August 12. You’ll be able to visit nearly 30 Disney Springs restaurants and shops to try their Florida flavors. Here are 12 special dishes you can find and where you can find them followed by a description from the official Disney Parks Blog. You can find even more that you can taste at Flavors of Florida by clicking here.