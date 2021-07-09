ICARO™ Announces Agreement with Virgula to Distribute Premium Entertainment Content to Over 50M Viewers

Video advertising solution provider Vimeo has announced a partnership with TikTok. TikTok is a leading destination for short-form mobile video. The new partnership integrates Vimeo’s powerful video tools with the TikTok platform. The partnership gives small and medium businesses (SMBs) everything they need to make effective video ads to engage customers while enabling them to take full advantage of Vimeo’s suite of video tools and the broad reach of the TikTok platform. In pre-release tests of the combined capabilities, participants saw up to 50% higher clickthrough rates compared to previous campaigns on other platforms and were able to double the number of videos they created in a short time span.