ICARO™ Announces Agreement with Virgula to Distribute Premium Entertainment Content to Over 50M Viewers
AI-Powered Media App to Deliver Virgula’s Premium Music, Celebrity, and Lifestyle Content to TIM NEWS Customers in Brazil. ICARO™ Media Group, Inc., (ICARO™), a global digital media and technology company, announces that it has entered into an agreement with Virgula, creator of premium music, celebrity, TV series, movie, and pop culture digital content. ICARO’s AI-driven personalized media products will deliver dozens of new and exclusive pieces of content produced daily by Virgula’s professional newsroom to more than 50 million customers in Brazil, including users of leading mobile phone provider TIM Brasil’s newly-launched TIM NEWS app.martechseries.com
