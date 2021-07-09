Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Mexico president casts video of brother taking cash as political smear

By Dave Graham
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=432a2k_0as2cn3h00
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador delivers a speech on the third anniversary of his presidential election victory at National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY, July 9 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday shrugged off a video showing one of his younger brothers receiving cash from a political operator, saying it was part of a smear campaign by adversaries to discredit him.

The video, the second within a year to feature a brother of the president taking money from the political operative, sparked fresh criticism of Lopez Obrador from Mexico's opposition, which he has routinely depicted as steeped in corruption.

Released by Mexican news outlet Latinus, the video apparently made in 2015 shows a man who later formed part of the Lopez Obrador administration handing Martin Jesus Lopez Obrador an envelope stuffed with a large stack of bills. read more

"I think the intention is to do damage to me, or to try to damage me," the president told a news conference. "It's the perennial black campaign of my adversaries. We're used to this. But we have always emerged unscathed from slander."

He said he would not cover up for anyone, and that authorities should investigate whether any crime had been committed and punish any wrongdoing.

"But my conscience is clear," added Lopez Obrador.

The man filmed giving his brother the cash was David Leon, who Lopez Obrador named head of Mexico's civil protection agency after assuming the presidency in December 2018.

Leon stepped down from the government last August after a separate video was leaked of him handing money in 2015 to another brother of Lopez Obrador. On that occasion, the president described the cash as contributions from supporters.

Leon said on Twitter the money in the new video was a loan he had provided from his personal savings.

Lopez Obrador forged his reputation as a scourge of corruption, and the video leak comes three weeks ahead of a referendum over whether to investigate past political decisions that he has used to question the legacy of past presidents.

One of the former presidents, Vicente Fox, seized on the video, tweeting: "A question: are people who get their brothers to receive illicit money also going to stand trial?"

According to Latinus, the latest video was shot in 2015 just before elections in which Lopez Obrador's political party, the leftist National Regeneration Movement (MORENA), was competing for the first time.

Lopez Obrador told the news conference the cash was not for him or any political campaign, and that he understood it was a personal matter between his brother and Leon.

The president's popularity remains robust, polling well above 50% in most national surveys. The 2020 video leak did erode his approval rating somewhat, and the new one could do the same, said Roy Campos, head of polling firm Consulta Mitofsky.

But Lopez Obrador has generally been more adept at switching the political narrative than the opposition has been at capitalizing on scandals, Campos said.

On Friday afternoon, media attention began shifting away from the video leak after the attorney general's office said it was investigating a prominent official in the previous government for suspected illicit enrichment. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

146K+
Followers
177K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
David Leon
Person
Vicente Fox
IN THIS ARTICLE
#President Of Mexico#Mexican#Morena
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
Twitter
Place
Mexico City
Related
POTUSPosted by
Fortune

Mexico’s new political movement could transform relations with the U.S.

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. For decades, Mexico has been trapped between two competing political blocs and visions. Today’s ruling party, headed by President Andres Manuel López Obrador, pursues a statist governing philosophy that has stifled economic growth and militarized the country. Earlier, more conservative governments underwrote a crony capitalism that fueled corruption and empowered the country’s drug cartels.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Mexico offers political asylum to Julian Assange

Mexican President Andres Manual López Obrador has offered political asylum to Wikileaks founder Julian Assange after a US extradition request was blocked by a UK court this morning.Making the announcement during his daily press briefing, López Obrador told the Mexican press: “I will ask the secretary of Foreign Relations to make the relevant arrangements to make an offer to the United Kingdom that will ensure Mr. Assange keeps his freedom and that Mexico offers him political asylum."Praising the decision of the UK court system to prevent the extradition of the embattled journalist, López Obrador commended what he called a “triumph...
Politicsfoxnebraska.com

Haiti president's assassination: 'Everybody is a suspect,' says political insider

WASHINGTON (SBG) - A prominent Haitian doctor living in South Florida has been implicated in last week’s assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, the third person of Haitian descent in Florida to be seized. But political insider Armstrong Williams says that Moise’s assassination was an “inside job.”. “We should not...
Politicstheintelligencer.com

Payment to Mexican president's brother raises hackles

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Video of a man giving a packet of cash to a brother of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador had the president — who has made the fight against corruption his signature issue — on the defensive on Friday, vowing that there would be no coverup. The...
Politicsarcamax.com

Haiti president's assassination exposes shady world of Colombian mercenaries

MEXICO CITY – As he considered a new job offer, Mauricio Javier Romero asked his wife what she thought — but provided few details about the mission. "It's your decision, but you can count on my support," she told him, according to the Colombian publication Semana. "He was a man who always tried to do the right thing."
Public Healthwibqam.com

Mexico reports 12,420 new cases of COVID-19, 275 more deaths

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health ministry on Friday reported 12,420 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 275 more fatalities, bringing its total to 2,642,068 infections and 236,015 deaths. The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently...
Pharmaceuticalswsau.com

Mexico says will soon authorize Moderna’s COVID vaccine

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico will soon authorize Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Saturday. “Good news: soon, very soon, the Moderna vaccine with a technological profile similar to that of Pfizer will be approved in Mexico,” Ebrard said on a Twitter post. (Reporting by Anthony...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Associated Press

Mexican farmers free captive police, guard officers

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Protesting Mexican farmers on Friday freed about 50 police, detectives and members of Mexico’s National Guard they held captive for three days to press their demands for land. The Interior Secretary of the southern state of Oaxaca, Francisco García López, said earlier the farmers were holding...
PoliticsSentinel

‘Alternative Facts’ and AMLO’s Contempt for Journalism – Sylvia Colombo

Since the start of his mandate in 2018, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (aka AMLO) has made it clear that at least one aspect of his mandate will be authoritarian: that of relations with the media. With the populist justification that it would not favor any media group in particular, but that it would be “transparent” on a daily basis, it determined that almost all presidential communication should take place in the space of the “mañaneras”. It is a morning session that can last more than two hours, during which he receives few journalists in a solemn and magnificent space of the National Palace.
WorldPosted by
CBS News

Political fallout after Haitian president's assassination

The United Nations is considering options to help keep Haiti from falling into more political chaos after the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise. CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers reports on the investigation, and freelance journalist Harold Isaac joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero from Port-au-Prince with more on the potential political fallout.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
@wearemitu

Mexican President’s Proposed Budget Prioritizes Baseball Over Support For Women

According to Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s latest budget proposal, supporting baseball – AMLO’s favorite sport – is more than twice as important as supporting women’s rights. The presdident’s latest propsoal for federal government spending actually allocates more money to upgrade baseball stadiums across the country than it does towards programs that help support women.
Politicsyucatanmagazine.com

The long history of Mexico’s melting pot

Last month, the president of Argentina mentioned during a joint press conference with his Spanish counterpart, that “Mexicans come from the indigenous, Brazilians come from the jungle, and Argentinians come from the ships.”. This statement upset Mexicans (and I am pretty sure Brazilians too) for many different reasons. Some Mexicans...
Public Health985theriver.com

Mexico’s coronavirus death toll rises to 236,240 as cases surge

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health ministry on Saturday reported 12,631 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 225 more fatalities, bringing the total to 2,654,699 infections and 236,240 deaths. The number of daily new infections has surged this past week to levels not seen since February. The...
POTUSUS News and World Report

Cuba, Haiti Stir Fresh Political Pressures for US President

WASHINGTON (AP) — They are two tiny Caribbean states whose intractable problems have vexed U.S. presidents for decades. Now, Haiti and Cuba are suddenly posing a growing challenge for President Joe Biden that could have political ramifications for him in the battleground state of Florida. Cuban demonstrators have taken to...
Worldwtvbam.com

Senegal president threatens to close borders as COVID cases soar

DAKAR (Reuters) – Senegal’s President Macky Sall threatened on Friday to close the borders and re-impose a state of emergency after the country registered a new record number of daily COVID-19 cases for the third time in a week. While Senegal has seen relatively few coronavirus cases and deaths so...
Public HealthNew Haven Register

COVID vaccination sites in Mexico City

The Government of Mexico City published the list of COVID-19 vaccination sites for people aged 30 to 39 (millennials) in various municipalities as part of its change in immunization strategy to reduce the growth of infections in the capital Mexican. As reported in the High Level portal, this universal vaccination...

Comments / 0

Community Policy