Flood Advisory issued for Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 09:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 12:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Suffolk The National Weather Service in Upton has extended the * Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Suffolk County in southeastern New York * Until 1145 AM EDT. * At 935 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Overflowing poor drainage areas have already caused minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen over the past 3 hours. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Islip, Brentwood, Commack, Riverhead, Huntington Station, Centereach, Deer Park, Medford, Southold, Hauppauge, Ronkonkoma, Huntington, Manorville, Stony Brook, Babylon, Patchogue, Middle Island, Port Jefferson, Wading River and Northport. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area over the next two hours. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.