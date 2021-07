The Foreign Office (FCDO) has removed its warning for more than 20 countries, including Spain, France and Greece.It previously advised against all non-essential travel to these destinations but has downgraded its advice.“The FCDO no longer advises against all but essential travel to Spain, based on the current assessment of Covid-19 risks,” the guidance now reads for Spain.Morocco, Switzerland and the US have also had their advisories downgraded.The news is an extra boost for the tourism industry, as it means that travel insurance policies to these destinations are no longer invalidated, and package holidays can go ahead as planned.Meanwhile, air...