Butler County, KS

KDHE investigating COVID clusters at summer camps

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 10 days ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Health officials are investigating an outbreak of COVID-19 cases at a summer camp in Butler County, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced Thursday. Thirteen cases were reported in the last two weeks and 23 cases have been reported overall at the AGK Ministries summer...

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

