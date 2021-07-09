KDHE investigating COVID clusters at summer camps

After several weeks of adequate soil moisture for almost all of the state, as of July 13 much of the central part of Kansas is rated as abnormally dry. This includes all of Barton County except for the southwest corner of the county. Pawnee County was still okay but most of Stafford County is also abnormally dry. This doesn’t include the rains from Wednesday and Thursday. The six to ten-day outlook (July 20 to 24) indicates below normal temperatures and precipitation for our area. Decent as corn is pollinating and kernels are starting to develop. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (July 22 to July 28) indicates above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation. The last two columns focused on the cattle markets, how they are ideally supposed to work and the concerns of the cattle industry with the packing industry brought to a head over the last almost two years. Concerns brought to a head during the pandemic. Today, what is the proposed, bipartisan legislation the industry wants supposed to do?