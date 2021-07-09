Cancel
Nextech AR Solutions Updates Shareholders on Map Dynamics

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNextech’s AR solutions offers compelling partnership opportunities for the ~100,000 trade and professional associations in North America. Nextech AR Solutions Corp. , a diversified leading provider of Augmented Reality solutions and services, is pleased to announce that its recently acquired, Map Dynamics hybrid event and trade show mapping software platform has generated approximately $500,000 since being acquired and it has recently been recognized as the “Supporting Associate Organization of the Year” by the Florida Society of Association Executives (FSAE). Previous award winners include: Hilton Worldwide, Marriott International, and MemberClicks.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independent School#Ar#Augmented Reality#Fsae#Hilton Worldwide#Marriott International#Memberclicks#Onetrust#Americans#The Building Industry#Marketing Technology News#Martech Interview#Epri Rrb#Aee#Upci#Nace#Ncda Rrb#Batc#Nacta#Cmsa
