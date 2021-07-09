Clouds dampen investor reaction to surprises, SBU’s Danling Jiang shows

MAXR has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Maxar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.43.