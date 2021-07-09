Ward Melville class celebrates with a plus one reunion
As pandemic restrictions lift, more leisurely activities are showing up on people’s calendars, among them high school reunions. For one Ward Melville High School class, it’s all about plus one. Toward the end of 2019, members of the Class of 1980 began planning their 40th reunion. A few months later, planning came to a stop due to COVID-19 restrictions. Now the class is gearing up for their 40+1 reunion at Danfords Hotel, Marina & Spa in Port Jefferson, July 31.tbrnewsmedia.com
