Stony Brook, NY

Ward Melville class celebrates with a plus one reunion

By Rita J. Egan
TBR News Media
TBR News Media
 9 days ago
As pandemic restrictions lift, more leisurely activities are showing up on people’s calendars, among them high school reunions. For one Ward Melville High School class, it’s all about plus one. Toward the end of 2019, members of the Class of 1980 began planning their 40th reunion. A few months later, planning came to a stop due to COVID-19 restrictions. Now the class is gearing up for their 40+1 reunion at Danfords Hotel, Marina & Spa in Port Jefferson, July 31.

TBR News Media

TBR News Media

East Setauket, NY
