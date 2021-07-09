Ward Melville class celebrates with a plus one reunion

State Sen. Mario Mattera’s (R-St. James) life looks a whole lot different than it did last year. The decision to run for senator in November 2020 was one that he had to make quickly. During a recent visit to the TBR News Media offices, he said he remembers when Jesse Garcia, chairman of the Suffolk County Republican Committee, gave him a call March 26 last year asking if he wanted to run for New York State Senate. He had to make his decision in 24 hours.