Monty Williams gave Deandre Ayton an inspiring pep talk in the NBA Finals

By Ricky O'Donnell
SB Nation
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Phoenix Suns were coming out of a timeout with under eight minutes left in Game 2 of the 2021 NBA Finals when the cameras caught head coach Monty Williams giving a pep talk to 22-year-old center Deandre Ayton. The Suns were on their way to a 2-0 series lead against the Milwaukee Bucks, but they needed their emerging big man to help close out the game amid a tremendous performance from Giannis Antetokounmpo.

