Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Spanish tourist hotspots seek return to curfews as youth infections rage

By Nathan Allen
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zVjKO_0as2Zt8m00
A tourist enjoys the weather at Magaluf beach, following a decision by the British government to ease travel restrictions due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to the island, in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

MADRID, July 9 (Reuters) - Spain's Canary Islands and its Mediterranean region of Valencia have asked the government to bring back curfews to counter a soaring COVID-19 infection rate among unvaccinated youngsters that is threatening to scupper the vital summer tourism season.

Nationwide, cases had been dwindling over recent months but began to surge from the middle of June, propelled by the more contagious Delta variant and more socialising among younger groups.

Concerned by the surge, Germany designated Spain a high-risk area on Friday, obliging returning travellers to take a test to avoid quarantine and potentially cutting off an important source of high-spending sunseekers read more .

France had already warned its citizens from visiting, though Spanish Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto defended Spain as safe. read more

Hospital admissions have begun to edge up but remain far below levels seen earlier this year, while intensive care occupancy is less than 7%.

Daily deaths have been declining since April as the most vulnerable groups, such as elderly people and those with pre-existing conditions, have been vaccinated.

Since a state of emergency expired in May, regional authorities have been responsible for the COVID-19 response but need court authorisation or a government decree for strict measures like lockdowns, travel bans and curfews. read more

The Canaries' regional government said late on Thursday it would ask its Supreme Court to authorise a 12:30 a.m. to 6 a.m. curfew on Tenerife, which has the islands' highest coronavirus incidence.

Defending the measure, regional leader Angel Victor Torres told Cadena Ser radio on Friday it would prevent crowds building up at nightand over the weekends.

"Pressure on hospitals is starting to grow. In Tenerife, ICU occupation is at around 15% and young people are being admitted to intensive care," he said.

Valencia, home to the popular resort of Benidorm, and the central region of Castilla and Leon, had already asked the central government for curfews but Health Minister Carolina Darias said on Wednesday that they were "not on the table." read more

Highly dependent on tourism, Spain is trying to strike a delicate balance between opening up enough to entice back travellers while keeping infections in check.

Britain, which was Spain's largest source of foreign tourists before the pandemic, announced earlier on Friday that it planned to scrap a 10-day quarantine requirement for fully vaccinated travellers returning from other countries in the coming weeks. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

146K+
Followers
177K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reyes Maroto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotspots#Spanish#Hospital#Canaries#Supreme Court#Cadena Ser#Nightand#Icu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Health
News Break
Curfews
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
News Break
Public Health
Country
Germany
Place
Madrid, Spain
Related
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Doctors Vaccinated With China's SinoVac Die Of COVID-19 In Indonesia

At least 10 doctors died in June alone, says Indonesian Medical Association. Indonesia has so far vaccinated 90% of its doctors. The country is discussing administering a third shot of another vaccine to medical workers. More than a dozen doctors in Indonesia have died of COVID-19 even after receiving shots...
Worldwtaq.com

Spain’s COVID-19 cases jump as youth infection surges

MADRID (Reuters) – Coronavirus infections in Spain have risen by 32,607 since Friday, official data showed on Monday, 85% more than the previous weekend’s increase as the Delta variant drives a surge among unvaccinated young people. While the nationwide 14-day infection rate reached 204 cases per 100,000 people on Monday,...
Public HealthKRMG

Delta strain prompts Spain’s Catalonia to restore curfew

BARCELONA, Spain — (AP) — Barcelona and the surrounding northeast corner of Spain are curtailing public activity again to stem an outbreak of the delta variant of the coronavirus that is running wild among unvaccinated younger people and placing hospitals under growing pressure. Regional authorities in Catalonia were waiting for...
Public HealthUS News and World Report

Vietnam Curbs Movement in Southern Areas as COVID-19 Cases Hit Record

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam will impose restrictions on movement in 16 southern provinces for two weeks from Monday as the country faces its worst COVID-19 outbreak so far, the government said on Saturday. Vietnam has managed to keep coronavirus cases relatively low due to targeted mass testing and strict contact...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Factbox: Countries make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory

July 13 (Reuters) - A sharp upturn in new coronavirus infections due to the highly contagious Delta variant and a slowdown in vaccination rates have pushed governments to make COVID-19 jabs mandatory for health workers or other high-risk groups. A growing number of countries also stipulate that a jab, or...
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

Despite record levels of infection, Bangladesh will lift its curfew for the festival.

Despite record levels of infection, Bangladesh will lift its curfew for the festival. The government of Bangladesh said Tuesday that the country’s statewide coronavirus lockdown will be lifted for the country’s second-largest religious festival, despite new illnesses reaching record highs. All restrictions in the Muslim-majority country of 169 million people...
Public HealthInternational Business Times

People Who Refuse COVID-19 Vaccination Could Be Arrested, Duterte Warns Filipinos

Duterte said he would order officials to list people who refuse to get vaccinated. He threatened to inject Filipinos with an anti-parasitic drug if they refuse a vaccine jab. Philippines' health department recently reported breakthrough COVID-19 infections. Filipinos who refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19 may face arrest, Philippines President...
POTUSNewsweek

Germany Accuses China of Distributing COVID Vaccines With 'Very Clear Political Demands'

Germany accused China of distributing COVID-19 vaccines with "very clear political demands" on Tuesday. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas' criticism of China came as the International Red Cross warned this week of a "widening global vaccine divide" and said wealthy nations need to increase the rate of fulfilling global vaccine distribution pledges made, the Associated Press reported. Maas also accused Russia's vaccine distribution as being used for political motives.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

This Tourist Hotspot Is Open—and Blissfully Quiet

The term overtourism could’ve been coined for Croatia: a phenomenon discussed a heck of a lot pre-pandemic when global tourism seemed to have reached an all-time saturation point. A record 21 million tourists visited Croatia in 2019, which was a 5 percent increase on 2018. Bearing in mind Croatia’s total population is a humble 4 million and that its coastal cities are tiny, 21 million was more than a lot; it was tourist-swamped hell.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Thai banks to suspend debt repayments for some hit by virus curbs

BANGKOK, July 15 (Reuters) - Thailand’s banks agreed to suspend debt repayments for two months for debtors affected by government coronavirus containment measures, the central bank said on Thursday, as the Southeast Asian country combats its worst COVID-19 outbreak. The assistance from July will be for retail debtors and smaller...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Risk of 'catastrophic' coronavirus surge in Middle East - WHO

CAIRO (Reuters) - A surge of coronavirus cases in several Middle Eastern countries could have dire consequences, aggravated by the spread of the Delta variant and low vaccine availability, the World Health Organisation said on Wednesday. After a decline in cases and deaths in the WHO's Eastern Mediterranean region for eight weeks, the agency said there had been significant increases in cases in Libya, Iran, Iraq and Tunisia, with sharp rises expected in Lebanon and Morocco. (Graphic on global cases and deaths) https://tmsnrt.rs/34pvUyi

Comments / 0

Community Policy