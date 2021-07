Loki’s screenwriter Michale Waldron has confessed that he had no limitations when it came to adding Easter eggs in the fifth episode of Loki. Loki’s main screenwriter, Michael Waldron, has confessed that Marvel did not put any limits on the number of Easter eggs in the vacuum of episode 5. After Loki and Sylvie discovered that the AVT’s time keepers were nothing more than mindless androids in episode 4, Loki was eliminated by Ravonna Renslayer. However, instead of being erased from existence, he is sent to the Void at the end of time, serving as a wasteland for everything and everyone the AVT has pruned to maintain the Sacred Timeline.