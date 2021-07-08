Free Agent Focus: Montreal Canadiens

Made you click. Ok, wait, before you leave after reading that initial line, allow me to explain myself a bit. In the end, since I’ve gotten you to this point (to click on this article) I’m hoping that you’ll stick with me for just a little bit longer (i.e., the rest of this article). First off, no, this article will not be about the latest Montreal Canadiens rumour mills. At least, not in the way you were expecting.