Banned by parents

A middle-aged white woman walks down the street to the grocery store and convinces herself that she’s different than the other women she’s passing by. That the self-reflexive thoughts she’s having, the awareness of being a privileged white person, who voted for Hillary Clinton, and didn’t want any of this to happen, and has spent four years angry and hurt by the pain in the world, separate her from all those around her. And yet. . . Dana Spiotta reckons with this “yet” in her new novel, Wayward. The story follows Sam, a woman in her 50s who seemingly all of a sudden leaves her husband, Matt, and 17-year-old daughter, Ally, and moves to a cottage closer to the heart of Syracuse, away from the suburbs they’ve resided in for so long. This “yet” follows Sam around no matter how far away she moves, or how much she changes her routines or the number of protests she marches. After all the Facebook groups she joins, and new friends she makes, she is still a middle-aged white woman, the most invisible of people, the least-thought about sort of person, and yet. . .