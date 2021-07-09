Cancel
Relationships

Banned by parents

By fwilt
 9 days ago

7/9/21 Question: There are several board games that have been banned by families, because they say they lead to arguments.

Family Relationships

Two-parent households are on the rise

WASHINGTON (SBG) - For the first time in years, the number of two-parent homes hit 70%, according to the U.S. Census. As family structures have changed and become more inclusive, the number of two-parent households has been decreasing over time, but the slight reversal may be tied to a downturn in the economy.
Relationships

Vaccinations: Parents Matter

Does the left want to replace parents with the state?. Increasingly, the answer seems to be a hard YES. Here’s one example of government officials actively driving a wedge between parents and children:. Last November, the far-left District of Columbia City Council passed the “Minor Consent For Vaccinations Amendment Act...
Relationships

Parenting Teens With Technology

For this She Words episode, I am sharing information, inspiration, and principles in the conversation entitled, Parenting Teens With Technology. I am not a medical doctor, clinical psychologist, or psychiatrist. I am a leadership coach, spiritual leader, and mother taking time to share how caregivers can address technology usage with teenagers. As the host the conversation encompasses how to handle the situation when a teenager's technology usage is inappropriate:
Family Relationships

The Importance of Self-Care for Parents

Self-care can help replenish a parent's energy, focus, and positivity. Children are unaware of the need for balance, so parents must set boundaries themselves. People often view boundary setting as selfish, but it can help parents have more energy for themselves and their children. When I was training to become...
Family Relationships

Virtual parenting session planned

VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital (VCU Health CMH) will host a virtual Community Out-Reach Education program via Zoom on parenting tips for resilient children. The session will be held Thursday, July 22, from noon to 12:30 p.m. The leader of the session will be Dr. Onaiza Anees, a board-certified psychiatrist...
South Hill, VA

Parenting tips for resilient children

SOUTH HILL – Why do some kids going through trauma come out fine and others struggle so hard? After the year we’ve had, it’s important to check in with your children to make sure they are doing okay. Dr. Anees is a board-certified psychiatrist specializing in children’s mental health. Learn some tips on how to empower your kids to be resilient even under tough circumstances.
Relationships

Reflections on caring for parents with dementia

My mother recently died at 94 years of age. This followed the death of my father around 5 years ago at the age of 88 years. Although both of my parents lived long and generally healthy lives, each developed progressive, severe, and prolonged cognitive impairment over their last years. As...
Family Relationships

A Moment That Matters: Supporting Parents

My husband and I have no idea how to sit still. In those early months of 2020, he had traveled for most of January, I was gone for two weeks in February, and we each had at least four more trips planned. At one point in February, we passed each other at the airport! Me arriving, him leaving. With our two daughters, ages 7 and 9, a life on the move was the only life we knew. Until it wasn’t. Until the day we were told to stay put, to not leave our apartment, go to the office or even to school – to just stay home.
Books & Literature

Parental Restlessness in “Wayward”

A middle-aged white woman walks down the street to the grocery store and convinces herself that she’s different than the other women she’s passing by. That the self-reflexive thoughts she’s having, the awareness of being a privileged white person, who voted for Hillary Clinton, and didn’t want any of this to happen, and has spent four years angry and hurt by the pain in the world, separate her from all those around her. And yet. . . Dana Spiotta reckons with this “yet” in her new novel, Wayward. The story follows Sam, a woman in her 50s who seemingly all of a sudden leaves her husband, Matt, and 17-year-old daughter, Ally, and moves to a cottage closer to the heart of Syracuse, away from the suburbs they’ve resided in for so long. This “yet” follows Sam around no matter how far away she moves, or how much she changes her routines or the number of protests she marches. After all the Facebook groups she joins, and new friends she makes, she is still a middle-aged white woman, the most invisible of people, the least-thought about sort of person, and yet. . .
Family Relationships

Parent to Parent: Overbearing dad is turning kids into bullies

Q • My husband is somewhat of a dictator. His type of personality is “it's my way or the highway” with just about everything. He's always cutting off our three children when they talk and also myself. I can see the kids beginning to pick up this ridiculous kind of behavior with their friends and also with one another. What are some ideas to suggest to him to try to change and to let him know how it affects our family?
Kids

Letter to the editor: Where are the parents?

Rather then our legislature wasting time trying to change laws regarding juvenile detention and punishment due to this rash of car thefts and break-ins this country is experiencing, just arrest the parents. Where are the parents of these so- called children anyway? Why is a teenager out running around, possibly...
Family Relationships

Tips for parenting together successfully

Parenting can be like spending time on a seesaw. There are ups and downs. Parenting with your partner when you don’t see eye-to-eye on discipline methods, however, adds another challenging element to the mix. In cases like this, both parties need to sit down and discuss discipline philosophy. Discipline means...
Family Relationships

Rethinking Parenting: Solitude

After tucking the kids in bed for quiet time, my husband and I made our way for a quiet stroll around the block. Meeting friends along the way, they questioned where our children were. It was approaching 9:00 p.m. They questioned how our children could be safely in bed and we questioned how they managed with theirs playing boisterously as the moon rose.
Public Safety
The Independent

Free cocaine, meth and heroin for everyone: One city’s plan to tackle its drug problem

As the rate of illicit drug overdoses in Vancouver continues to soar, a group of activists have enlisted the help of a city councillor to hand out free samples of heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine - right in front of a police station.The province of British Columbia is the nexus of Canada’s drug overdose crisis, now in its fifth year of a public health emergency. Last month a report from the BC Coroners Service revealed that 160 people had died from an overdose in just the month of May – an average of 5.2 people per day. Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe...
Public Health

CDC Director says “vaccinated people do not carry the virus.” Is Walensky spreading misinformation given reports of vaccinated people still getting the virus?

Back in April, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky faced backlash after she said that “vaccinated people do not carry the virus, don’t get sick. The CDC later walks back the claim that vaccinated people do not carry covid saying that the “The Evidence Isn’t Clear.”

