The teen vaping “epidemic” spurred by JUUL Labs, maker of the biggest-selling vaping device, has been under heavy scrutiny and now the e-cigarette maker will pay North Carolina $40 million over six years while making changes to its business practices, to settle the first of many state lawsuits alleging it marketed to teens. CultureBanx noted there’s been a re-emergence of smoking, that is re-normalizing a deadly habit to millions of teens, and garnered Juul a $10 billion valuation, though down from its $30 billion valuation from two years ago. Addiction to nicotine is one thing, being addicted to making money is much harder to quit, and by limiting access to flavored e-cigarettes, lawsuits, and raising the age limit to buy their products may not be enough to clear out JUUL’s smoke.