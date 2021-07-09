Cancel
Volkswagen Fined $600 Million

By Kay Blevins
WDEF
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNN is reporting the European commission is fining Volkswagen and BMW. The fines total more than 1 billion dollars. The penalties are a result of an anti-trust case where European car brands colluded to avoid competing on clean technology. CNN reports between 2009 and 2014 the manufactures all agreed not...

wdef.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diesel Engines#Cnn#The European Commission
