Making it as an entertainer these days comes easy with the help of social media. However, the journey to stardom still remains a long one. Though, NLE Choppa has managed to make it as a huge rap star. Additionally, he’s also become a herbalist. In some instances, rap culture and herbalism go hand in hand. Take for example Snoop Dog’s booming Cannibis business, he’s made tons of dollars selling his herbal drugs. Though, NLE Choppa doesn’t want to go in the business of selling toxins. Instead, he’s making it his life mission to cure STDS through an all-natural means.