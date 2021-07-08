Cancel
‘Legally Blonde’ Almost Ended With a Musical Number

By Jacklyn Krol
Beach Radio
Beach Radio
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Could you imagine Legally Blonde ending any other way than with Elle Woods' passionate graduation speech?. The 2001 movie concludes with Reese Witherspoon's character graduating from Harvard as valedictorian, but in honor of the 20th anniversary of the iconic film, the cast revealed the original intended endings that never made it to screen... though some early test audience participants did get to see them. (Lucky!)

Beach Radio

Beach Radio

