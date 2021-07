England take on Italy in the final of Euro 2020 with a new European champion set to be crowned.The Three Lions battled past Denmark in the semi-finals at Wembley despite conceding their first goal of the tournament from a Mikkel Damsgaard free-kick.A Simon Kjaer own-goal ensured parity and extra-time, before Harry Kane converted the rebound from his missed penalty in extra-time with the hosts hanging on for a 2-1 victory.LIVE: Follow live coverage of England vs Italy Euro 2020 finalWhile the Azzurri capped a superb tournament by rallying against an excellent Spain side, triumphing on penalties thanks to Gigi...