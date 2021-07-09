The Heat is On!
Russell Street Report Lombardi's Way The Heat is On!. The Ravens have struggled to advance in the playoff during the past few seasons in large part because there isn’t enough balance in the team’s offense. A review of offensive coordinator Greg Roman and his 2020 unit revealed weaknesses across the offensive front and a lack of skill position players on the outside. Ravens GM Eric DeCosta has invested resources to boost these deficiencies and by most counts, at least on paper, the offseason has proven to be successful.russellstreetreport.com
