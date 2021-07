Summer is often a time of relaxing, spending time with family, and religiously checking soccer jersey reveals for the upcoming season. Clubs either look to the past for inspiration or call on trends or artists when designing their upcoming jerseys. New kits either rally up the supporters or has them calling for new leadership if they do not like the shirt design. With most clubs having revealed what they will be playing in, TGH will rank the top five shirts for this upcoming Premier League season.