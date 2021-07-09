Carroll County Public Health Will Move To New Location Next Week

Carroll County Public Health (CCPH) has announced they will be permanently moving their offices on Thursday, July 15. They will relocate from the Luke Building to their new location in the St. Anthony Regional Hospital building on the south side of the second floor, adjacent to St. Anthony Chronic Care and the Iowa Heart Center. The new address is 311 South Clark St., Suite 210. The phone number and office hours will remain unchanged at 794-5408 and Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. respectively.