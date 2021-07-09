Cancel
Tyson recalls nearly 4,500 tons of chicken products

DEXTER, Mo. (ABC NEWS) – Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 4,500 tons of ready-to-eat chicken products after finding that they may be tainted with listeria bacteria, federal officials announced.

The recall was announced by the US Department of Agriculture a month after two consumers reported getting sick with listeriosis, reported ABC News.

Further investigation into the matter revealed one death besides the two listeriosis cases traced to pre-cooked chicken produced by Tyson Foods, according to the USDA’s Food and Safety Inspection Service.

Three dozen products containing pre-cooked chicken were involved in the recall. The recalled products, marketed under the Tyson and other labels, have establishment number “EST. P-7089” on the product bag or inside the USDA mark of inspection, reported ABC.

The products in the recall had been shipped nationwide to retailers and institutions, including hospitals, nursing facilities, restaurants, schools and military locations.

Listeriosis is a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, those with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. It causes fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems, reported ABC.

