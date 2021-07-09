Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

Flags from Kentucky Capitol’s COVID-19 memorial available

By Associated Press
wnky.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says anyone who would like to have a flag from the COVID-19 memorial at the state Capitol in Frankfort may collect one from the Capitol grounds for the next week. Since March, thousands of miniature American flags have covered the Capitol lawn in honor of Kentuckians who have died from the virus. Remaining flags will be removed July 16. If you need assistance in collecting a flag, you may contact the Governor’s Office of Constituent Services and make a request.

www.wnky.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Frankfort, KY
Health
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
City
Frankfort, KY
Frankfort, KY
Government
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Frankfort, KY
Coronavirus
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Capitol#Covid 19#American Flags#Kentucky Capitol#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
TennisNBC News

Teen tennis star Coco Gauff tests positive for Covid, will sit out Tokyo Olympics

Tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not compete in the Tokyo Olympics, where she had been expected to lead Team USA. Gauff, 17, announced the news Sunday on social media, where she wished the rest of the team luck on the international stage. It would have been Gauff's first Olympic appearance after notable appearances in Grand Slam tournaments over the past few years.
Fairfax County, VAPosted by
The Hill

Virginia PTA official resigns after 'let them die' comments

A top official from the Virginia Parent Teacher Association (PTA) has resigned after being filmed saying, “Let them die” in reference to a group of people protesting the teaching of critical race theory. “Today, the Virginia PTA executive committee requested and received the resignation of Michelle Leete, who served as...

Comments / 1

Community Policy