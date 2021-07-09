Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Will COVID-19 Booster Shots Be Needed? Data Says It Is Unclear

By Shannon Rousseau
News On 6
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOklahoma, and the U.S. in general, are seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases, with the Delta variant contributing to many of those. Some who are vaccinated now wonder if they will need a booster shot to keep COVID at bay. If so, does it depend on which vaccine you got?

www.newson6.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Booster#Covid 19#Covid#Cdc#J J#Msnbc#Meet The Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Moderna
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Pharmaceuticalscitizensjournal.us

Report: More vaccine deaths last week than COVID-19 deaths

In a span of one week, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 vaccines reported to the government’s database outnumbered the official count of deaths due to the virus. The government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, contains voluntary, unverified reports of adverse events following immunization with U.S.-licensed vaccines. But it’s estimated that only between 1% and 10% of the adverse events that occur are reported to VAERS.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...
Public Healthhealthday.com

FDA to Prioritize Full Approval for Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

FRIDAY, July 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Pfizer Inc. announced on Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted priority review to its COVID-19 vaccine, positioning the vaccine for full approval by January. The Pfizer vaccine has been administered to more Americans than any other shot so far...
Pharmaceuticalscontagionlive.com

FDA Approves Pneumococcal 15-Valent Conjugate Vaccine for US Adults

The prophylaxis showed non-inferiority across shared serotypes with an available 13-valent vaccine in its indication-supporting data. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved pneumococcal 15-valent conjugate vaccine (VAXNEUVANCE) for the active-immunization prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae (IPD) among adults ≥18 years old. The indication, granted...
KidsPosted by
WRAL News

FDA official says COVID vaccines for kids under 12 may be ready by midwinter

On Friday afternoon, Dr. Anthony Fauci and other top health leaders will likely address the spike in COVID-19 cases happening across the U.S. and North Carolina. The spike is happening just weeks before 40 million unvaccinated children under 12 head back to school. This is the first time we’re hearing from FDA officials about when kids aged 5 to 11 could get vaccinated.
Posted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Healthwvih.com

FDA Announces New Vaccine Warning

On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration announced a new warning on the single-dose Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine. The CDC said around 12.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the United States. Out of those, about 100 preliminary reports of Guillain-Barré Syndrome have been detected.
San Diego, CAkusi.com

Dr. Victory on why the FDA is not approving COVID-19 vaccines

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed under Emergency Use Authorization for months now. But the FDA hasn’t fully approved them yet, despite many medical officials, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, claiming that it needs to happen soon. Emergency and Public Health...

Comments / 0

Community Policy