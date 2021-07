After a (very) brief hiatus, Highsnobiety Soundsystem 50 is back! This time we're doing things a little differently: the playlist is coming in biweekly installments. While we want to keep sharing the music we love, like many music lovers, we also wanna gush about the tracks that have gotten us moving. From weird facts, intimate insights to hidden gems, we've got only the best new songs and we wanna talk about it to you right here, right now.