Your Experience Doesn’t Match Your Brand Promise

The fact is, sometimes things don’t go the way we expect, especially in real estate. Have you ever been on a listing appointment that you thought went well, the potential client seemed to like you and you were sure you had the listing in the bag? Then, the next thing you know, you see the home listed on the MLS with another agent. To make matters worse, the pictures are low quality and the write-up doesn’t sound professional. You’re left wondering, “What happened?” “Where did I go wrong?”