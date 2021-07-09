Cancel
Your Experience Doesn’t Match Your Brand Promise

By Forrester
Better customer experience = faster growth. Want to beat your competitors? Have better experience than they do. Most CEOs believe that their company yields good experience for their customers. They think that their brand promises are aligned with their experiences. Unfortunately, the facts don’t support these views. According to Forrester’s survey of 90,000 consumers, only 20% of brand experiences are rated “good” — with the wide majority ranked as “OK,” “poor,” or “very poor.”

