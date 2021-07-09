Kentucky cases and the positivity rate have begun rising

FRANKFORT, Ky (AP) — After eight weeks of declining cases in Kentucky, coronavirus cases and the positivity rate have increased around the state. Kentucky’s public health commissioner, Steven Stack, announced that development at a virtual news briefing Thursday. He said a large majority of cases have been in unvaccinated Kentuckians. Kentucky has confirmed 26 cases of the delta variant. The state’s public health department has not yet determined what percentage of new cases are the Delta variant. The governor says it’s too early to tell if the state will reinstate its mask mandate that ended on June 11.