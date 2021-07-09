Cancel
New Orleans, LA

Zaila Avant-garde Becomes First African-American To Win The Scripps National Spelling Bee

By J.R. Bang
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZaila Avant-garde won the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee Thursday night, becoming the first African-American to win the competition in its 93-year history. Zaila, a 14-year-old from New Orleans, Louisiana will take home a $50,000 cash prize. To win the competition, Zaila spelled the word “murraya,” which according to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary is a genus of tropical Asiatic and Australian trees (family Rutaceae) having pinnate leaves and flowers with imbricated petals.

