The Beyhive Is Buzzing Over Beyonce Rocking A White Telfar Bag

By Shamika Sanders/ @Shamika_Sanders
hotspotatl.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeyonce continues to give us a style moment every time she steps out the house. The Queen B recently shared a photo on Instagram, showing off her flirty floral style. Bey looked Spring chic in a pair of Christopher John Rogers trousers and white Telfar bag. Beyonce and Telfar are...

Beyoncé stepped out in Brooklyn on Wednesday sporting a number of pieces from some of New York's buzziest Black designers. The superstar took to Instagram to share a series of photos from her lunch date with Jay-Z in New York this week. For the outing, Beyoncé wore a pair of chartreuse-hued, floral printed trousers by CFDA-winning designer Christopher John Rogers, paired with a tied long sleeve linen top. Bey accessorized the look with a bright white, medium-sized vegan leather tote bag from the cult-favorite New York-based brand Telfar. She also wore dangling green statement earrings, nude platform pumps, and vintage-inspired sunglasses by Ray-Ban. The singer wore her honey-highlighted hair in voluminous curls and kept her makeup look fresh with a berry tinted lipstick. Bey opted for a pop of color with her manicure, however, showing off her coral nails in the photos.

