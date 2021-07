The pain of inflation is often harshest on the budgets of retirees on fixed incomes. The only bright light of the recent spike in the consumer price index is the potential for a more significant Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) this year. Estimates of the Social Security COLA in 2021 (for 2022) have been in the range of 5.3 to 6.1%. We have not seen a cost-of-living adjustment at this level since 2009.