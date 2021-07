1. Italy (5-0-0) Previous rank: 1. The last team left with a 100 percent record, Italy have had to earn that the hard way in the knockout stages but if anything it suggests a broader repertoire after the dominance they exerted over opponents in the group games. There was no such authority over Belgium, whose expected goals (xG) tally of 1.7 was far higher than the combined quality of shots Roberto Mancini's side faced from Turkey, Switzerland and Wales though of course when you have raced into a two-goal lead you do not need to chase that many shooting opportunities. Additionally subtract Romelu Lukaku's spot kick from the equation and you have a non-penalty xG of 0.9, not bad at all against by far the best attack they have faced in the tournament so far.