Euro 2020: Learn all the chants sung by England fans ahead of the final

The England defender Harry Maguire has revealed that his father was among the victims of the Wembley chaos, suffering suspected broken ribs after hundreds of ticketless fans breached security barriers and stormed into the stadium ahead of the Euro 2020 final. The violent scenes, which occurred shortly before kick-off on Sunday evening, were caught on camera and have been widely shared on social media. It is not known how many people entered the stadium illegally to watch the game. On Monday, the Metropolitan Police admitted it was caught out by the breach, with deputy assistant commissioner Laurence Taylor saying: “I...