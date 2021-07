If you currently have a disabled veteran license plate here in Texas, you're about to see some changes...and you may not like them. Some organizations had been reaching out to Texas legislators after numerous complaints about a lack of handicapped parking spots here in the state. It's not because there isn't enough to go around, it's because Texas has been notoriously generous with the rules regarding disabled veteran plates. In short, if your plate had the "DV" on them, you could park in the handicapped spots anywhere you went. Well that's all changing.