Comedian Erin Foley to perform at Tooth & Nail

Performance happening Saturday from 6:30-9

-Comedy Night at Tooth & Nail is back, and this time, they will have comedian Erin Foley to keep you laughing. She’s extremely witty, sadly relatable, and darn right hilarious. Visit “The Castle” for an evening of smiles, food, and wine.

Foley’s razor-sharp observational comedy has gotten her big laughs on @midnight, Conan, Chelsea Lately, Comedy Central, Carson Daly, Arsenio Hall, Montreal Just for Laughs, amongst a slew of others. Foley continues to crush audiences nationwide with her hysterical view on life, spot-on humor, rapid fire speech and wit like no other.

When she’s not performing stand-up, Foley is also a talented actress whose credits include Curb Your Enthusiasm, NBC’s Go On and the film Almost Famous. Foley has branded a unique position for herself in the industry as not only a gifted stand-up but a talented actress. The Huffington Post named her in the Top 20 in its list of “53 of our favorite comedians.” Huffington Post writes, “she offers smart comedy on politics, culture, sports and commercialism that can appeal to anyone in an urban area or with a college degree.”

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show begins at 7:30 p.m. Food & drinks will be available for purchase.

Note this is an outdoor show so please dress and plan accordingly.