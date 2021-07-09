Where to watch the Euro 2020 final - screenings, cinemas and more for England V Italy

It’s been a week since England lost the Euro 2020 final to Italy but the pain is still very raw for fans of the Three Lions but it’s a very different story for Italians. You may not need reminding but just in case Gareth Southgate’s men lost on penalties to the Azzurri after Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka all missed their spot-kicks. It was the cruellest way to lose a game of football and unleased the best and worst of people in England.