The Walker hasn’t yet announced its performing arts season for 2021-22, but meanwhile, it’s making good use of its green hillside. In a time when the idea of returning to the McGuire Theater is still kind of iffy (we love that space, but do we really want to crowd together indoors yet, in a room where the whole idea is to create a sense of intimacy and shared experience? Uh, maybe not quite), the hill facing the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden feels safe and inviting. At last Friday’s performance by trumpeter/vocalist/composer Jamie Branch and her quartet, the Walker handed out free convertible stadium seats.