Jon Rahm will look to win back-to-back majors at The Open Championship. (Mark Runnacles/Getty Images) Jon Rahm is on an absolute tear heading into The Open Championship. He’s 44 under par in his last 12 worldwide rounds. He is making birdie-or-better on more than 30% of his holes in that stretch. He’s never been worse than T11 after any round in that span. He not only won his first major championship at the U.S. Open but was one stroke of bad fortune from running away with the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, as well.