North Tonawanda, NY

Explosive devices found in NT apartment on July 4

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a scary scene in North Tonawanda over the holiday weekend when a street was shutdown after police found explosive devices in an apartment on Tremont Street. According to a press release, on July 4, the North Tonawanda Police Department responded to 232 Tremont St., for what appeared to be a structure fire. When questioned, the resident initially told responding officers he had burnt food in his kitchen. Officers were suspicious of what had happened due to the large amount of smoke coming out of the apartment. With some persistence, the resident identified as Daniel Benchik, spoke with officers face to face where it was apparent he required medical attention. Benchik had burns to his hands and face. He was the only person injured as a result of the incident.

